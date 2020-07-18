The University of Missouri Extension will host a virtual Corn Silage Production Workshop for beef cattle operations at 7 p.m. Aug. 11.
The Corn Silage Production Workshop is geared to educate cattle producers on proper harvesting and storage of corn silage as well as considerations when feeding beef cattle.
There is a registration fee of $16 per person.
Register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/corn-silage-production-workshop-for-beef-cattle-operations by Aug. 10.
Topics will include:
Harvesting Quality Corn Silage by MU Extension State Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Eric Bailey
Utilizing Corn Silage in Beef Cattle Rations by MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis
The meeting will be held online via Zoom and the link to the meeting will be given upon registration.
For questions or more information, contact Patrick Davis at (417) 955-0287 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
