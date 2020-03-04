STOCKTON — University of Missouri Extension will provide an educational opportunity to farmers on proper hay production and how to capture value on their investment.
“Southwest Missouri forage and livestock industry depends on proper hay production,” Regional MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis said.
MU Extension is collaborating with S&H Farm Supply, Heritage Tractor and Crown Power and Equipment to provide a three-night regional hay school.
The school is at 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the evenings of March 31, April 2 and April 7 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church and School at 212 W. Fourth St., Lockwood, Missouri.
MU Extension agriculture specialists will educate the public on topics that include:
- How and when to produce quality hay.
- The economics of hay production.
- The agronomic impact on the soil.
- Cattle nutrition and hay feeding.
The fee for the three-night school is $35 per person.
To attend, register by contacting the Dade County MU Extension Center at (417) 637-2112 and mail fee to 2 N. Main St., Greenfield, Missouri, 65661 by March 27.
In addition, you can register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/regional-hay-school-lockwood-mo. by the deadline.
A meal will be provided each evening thanks to cooperating businesses.
For more information on the school, contact the Dade County MU Extension Center or Davis at (417) 276-3313 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
You may also find more information on how to improve your grasslands at extension2.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.