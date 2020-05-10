The Healthy Yards for Clear Streams course is now open for registration.
Healthy Yards for Clear Streams is designed to help attendees be environmentally responsible with lawn and landscape practices.
MU Extension states that by implementing the practices learned in this program, annual use of fertilizers and pesticides needed to maintain a landscape will be reduced and chemicals applied can be prevented from entering local waterways, resulting in a beautiful yard that also helps protect water quality.
The fee is $25.
The class begins May 18, meeting each Monday and Thursday (except Memorial Day). The class meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The participant manual, PowerPoint handouts and discussion group will all be done via Canvas (software program the university uses) with the classes meeting live via Zoom.
EMGs will receive 10 hours of advanced training for completing the course.
Register for the class at extension2.missouri.edu/healthy-yards-for-clear-streams-2020.
Those who would like advanced hours should contact MU Extension Field Specialist in Horticulture Kathi Mecham at (660) 542-1792 or mechamk@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.