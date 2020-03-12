STOCKTON — A sheep and goat workshop will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. April 9 at the Cedar County Library at 717 E. St., Stockton.
Those who wish to attend should preregister by April 7.
MU Extension will conduct a sheep and goat workshop to discuss management factors that will lead to optimum profitability of the operation.
“Proper management of sheep and goats is important to the profitability of this industry,” Patrick Davis, MU Extension regional livestock field specialist, said.
MU Extension agriculture specialists will conduct the workshop and the topics covered will include:
- Nutritional Management
- Parasite Management
- Making a profit
There will be a meal served at this workshop.
The cost of this workshop is $30 per person and fee payment along with registration needs to be completed by April 7 to the Cedar County MU Extension Center, 113 South St., Stockton.
Attendees can also register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/sheep-and-goat-production-workshop.
For all other questions, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at (417) 276-3313.
