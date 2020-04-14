STOCKTON — The University of Missouri Extension will host a pasture and forage management workshop online on April 30.
Weeds invade pastures and reduce the available acres for cattle to graze.
“Reducing weeds in pastures increases grazable acres for cattle which should improve pasture utilization and profit potential for the cattle operation,” Regional MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis said. “Also, profit potential can be improved by incorporation of forages and better cattle grazing management."
The workshop will take place at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
MU Extension speakers and topics covered are as follows:
- MU Extension Regional Agronomy Field Specialist Jill Scheidt will discuss pasture weed control and improvement
- Davis will be discussing forage alternatives and cattle grazing management
Cost of the workshop is $16 per person.
Register by April 29 online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/pasture-and-forage-management-workshop-zoom-session in order to attend.
For questions or more information on the workshop, contact Davis at (417) 955-0287 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
More information on how to improve grasslands can be found at extension2.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.