MU Extension will be hosting an online Master Gardener Core Training Course that runs Aug. 23 through Dec. 31.
The enrollment deadline is Aug. 16.
For more information, visit extension2.missouri.edu/master-gardener-core-training-course-and-manual-bundle.
A member of the Extension Master Gardeners of Johnson County Missouri Chapter is available to answer questions from the public regarding the Master Gardener Program.
The chapter also assists any trainee choosing to become a certified Master Gardener in obtaining the required volunteer service hours.
In addition, the chapter’s monthly meetings are open to the trainee.
Contact the MU Johnson County Extension Office at (660) 747-3193 for the chapter contact details.
The Extension Master Gardeners of Johnson County are active in educational and beautification projects throughout the county.
They provide support to an answer line, providing resources to residents on subjects including basic botany, soils and plant nutrition, vegetable gardening, fruit production, plant propagation, insects, plant diseases, landscape plants, landscape design and pesticide safety.
For questions about the online certification program, contact David Trinklein at (573) 882-9631.
