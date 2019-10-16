WARSAW — The Livestock Risk Management Meeting on Oct. 29 will cover topics such as ways to minimize risk in livestock operation, livestock markets, forage irrigation, insurance and information on USDA programs.
MU Extension said it wants to educate rural agricultural producers about Livestock Risk Management and the opportunities it may provide for them. So, Amie Breshears and University of Missouri Extension partners put together the Livestock Risk Management Meeting to do just that.
This is an opportunity for producers to learn and get questions answered regarding:
- Markets, weather, financial resilience
- USDA Support Programs
- Livestock Forage Disaster Program
- Livestock Indemnity Program
- Insurance Policies
- Pasture, Rangeland and Forage
- Livestock Risk Protection
- Livestock Gross Margin
- Forage Irrigation
“This conference is designed to help interested individuals learn about, understand and manage livestock risk, with the goal of helping them make the best decisions for their own operation,” Breshears said.
MU Extension offers the seminar in cooperation with USDA Farm Service Agency.
To for more information, call the Benton County Extension Office at (660) 438-5012 or email bentonco@missouri.edu.
