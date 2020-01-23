STOCKTON — The University of Missouri Extension will host Missouri's portion of the KOMA Beef Cattle Conference at 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center in Springfield.
The pre-registration deadline is Feb. 14.
Extension services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas are providing a joint conference titled the KOMA Beef Cattle Conference.
“It is important to provide the latest information on beef cattle production, marketing, economics, nutrition and forage utilization,” MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis said.
Extension services from Missouri and Oklahoma will provide speakers for this event.
This year’s presenters and presentations at the meeting are as follows:
- Dr. David Lalman, Harrington Chair Extension beef cattle specialist; “Managing for weaning weight vs. controlling cost”
- Dr. Eric Bailey, State Beef Extension specialist; “Criteria for culling cows”
- Joe Horner, Agricultural Economics Extension specialist in dairy and beef; “What it costs to take care of a beef cow”
Mingles of Springfield will cater the evening meal.
“Agriculture businesses that support the event will have booths set up," Davis said. "Attendees can visit and learn how their products can help improve their beef cattle operation.”
The cost of the event for those who pre-register and pay prior to Feb. 14 is $30 per person.
Payment at the door will be $40 per person.
No refunds for cancellations after the registration deadline.
Mail payments to the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 113 South St., Stockton, 65785.
Register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/koma-beef-cattle-conference.
To register or for details on this event, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at (417) 276-3313 or email davismp@missouri.edu.
