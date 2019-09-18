MU Extension to begin offering new remote work opportunities

WARRENSBURG — Looking for ways to increase economic opportunity for struggling residents in rural parts of Missouri, MU Extension has collaborated with Utah State Extension to implement a new program to allow for more remote work opportunities over online platforms.
The “Rural Online Initiative” will pilot two classes in Missouri this fall to help residents develop the skills needed to compete for remote employment. The first class will start on Oct. 7 and the second class will start on Nov. 4.
“I sat in meeting after meeting with rural leaders discussing brain drain and lack of ability to attract young professional families with good-paying and benefit-eligible jobs," Michele Kroll said. "When I saw this program, I thought it was a no brainer. Why can’t our citizens, with skills to offer, be the ones doing this job rather than someone halfway around the world. Our local people can be the ones taking advantage of these online opportunities and marketing their skills outside the bounds of their current geography.”
Kroll said the goal was also to target high school students nearing graduation who were not pursuing higher education to avail them of the opportunities that exist online.
“This could help reduce the net migration from rural Missouri counties," Kroll said.
With a network of remote education sites already established, MU Extension will offer a new certificate course designed by Utah State Extension specifically developed to help people succeed as online freelance or remote employees.
“Completing the Master Remote Work Professional course and earning a certificate will prepare people to prosper in the new economy,” Paul Hill, USU Extension associate professor, said. “After meeting the skill requirements and earning their certificates, ROI clients will be assisted with job placement in partnership with a National Workforce Service Database.”
“High school students, college students, retirees and everyone in between can participate successfully,” Kroll said. “Participants need to have basic technical literacy, access to a computer and broadband internet, previous work experience and knowledge-based work interest.
Kroll said they expect the program will help reduce unemployment, change attitudes regarding remote work opportunities, increase income and quality of life and retain community members, such as recent high school graduates, who want to continue living in rural Missouri.
While the program is intended for rural citizens, people in more urban areas interested in working from home while talking care of their children or earn an extra check can also participate in the certification program.
An informational meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Johnson County Extension Office, 135 W. Market St.
For more information, contact Stephen Mukembo, Community Economic Development, MU Extension, at 747-3193 or mukembos@missouri.edu or visit remoteworkcertificate.com/mrwpc.
Use this links to register online for the October certificate program extension2.missouri.edu/events/master-remote-work-professional-certificate-course or November program extension2.missouri.edu/events/master-remote-work-professional-certificate-course-1.
