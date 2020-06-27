Most of those hanging out in their yards and gardens during the evening hours will soon be seeing the collective results of the Japanese Beetle at work.
The peak season should be in the second week of July.
These small but numerous pests should be out in record force this year.
MU Extension Regional Agronomy Field Specialist Terry Halleran said he expects several Japanese Beetle alerts to be posted throughout the state by MU Extension offices, letting people know they should be scouting for these pests in their fields and gardens.
These are seasonal pests that reoccur each year about this time.
The Japanese Beetles are emerging from the ground, feeding, breeding and getting ready to lay eggs for next year’s infestation.
Along the way, they are destroying several trees, gardens and landscaping plants.
This in turn means they will back next year as well.
Halleran recommends spraying to deal with the beetles.
"I am a protector of honey bees and other pollinators but sometimes you have to give a little to protect what you have," Halleran said.
Most common garden pesticides such as Sevin or Spectracide Triazicide will work.
Sevin has a three-day pick interval if used.
This is an after-the-fact control method as they are already doing damage.
Check the label before consuming the products grown in gardens and follow the label when mixing and applying the product.
Repeated application will be required to get control.
Beetle bags may also be of some help as they will collect several of the insects over time.
These work off of a pheromone attacking the beetles to live traps of which they cannot escape.
However, Halleran does not recommend using them as they will attract many more than you want to see on your place.
They will need to be emptied daily.
Fill a five-gallon bucket one-fourth to one-half full of water, dump the bugs in, cover the top of the bucket and let them be until morning.
Dispose of the dead product in a location where the smell from the decomposing insects will not bother you.
There is no real good answer to the Japanese Beetle other than live and work with them.
The only other possibility is to look at what they are feeding on every year and remove it.
If the feed is not there, there will be a decrease in their numbers.
