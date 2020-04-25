Although the majority of COVID-19 cases reported by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) are in the St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas, rural Missouri plays a vital role in preventing the spread to communities.
While social distancing practices have managed to slow the spread, new cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported both in the metro areas and throughout Missouri.
As people travel, so too does the virus, and as a result there is an upward trend in cases along Interstate 55, Highway 67 and Highway 60 corridors.
As of April 17, counties along these highways have reported a total of 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
For now, the state is monitoring the southeast region for increased activity.
MU Extension stated to ensure there is not a further spike in cases, this is the time to remind everyone of the importance of social distancing, cleaning and sanitization and frequent handwashing.
- Separate: talk with teams about social distancing — they should remain six feet away from individuals as much as possible.
- When you cannot remain six feet apart, make sure you are using a mask or face covering and wash your hands thoroughly.
- Encourage staff and their families to practice social distancing at home by not going out or interacting with others unless it is to get essential supplies or medical care.
- Hang signage, available in English, Spanish and Chinese, in breakrooms.
- Cross train teams: designate teams and keep those teams separated.
- Also, consider cross training staff in the event one of your team members gets sick.
- Succession planning: ensure critical business functions (check writing and obtaining loans) can continue in the absence of a sick team member.
- Identify symptoms: know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough and shortness of breath) and be alert for symptoms in your team members, yourselves and your families.
- PPE: use personal protective equipment as appropriate and recommended by the CDC and DHSS.
- Good hygiene: encourage staff and families to practice good hand hygiene frequently.
- Frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your face (eyes, nose and mouth) with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect: encourage staff and families to increase efforts to clean high-touch surfaces using disinfectants.
- High-touch surfaces include breakrooms, showers, door knobs, gates, faucets, toilet handles, light switches, appliance handles (oven, microwave and refrigerator), phones and tablets.
- Use resources: check out available resources at Agriculture.Mo.Gov, USDA.gov and extension2.missouri.edu.
