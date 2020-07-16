HERMITAGE — The common summer annual cocklebur has become a problem for many that graze livestock.
It invades cool season grass pastures, hay ground, abandoned fields and roadsides as it easily spreads by seed often carried in the hair or fur of animals that come in contact with it.
It is also often washed down stream during high waters from heavy rains in the Ozarks.
The base of the young plant is often purple as it begins to grow from a stout tap/fibrous root system.
The stem, an erect stout upright stalk, will have black or purple spots on it as it grows to heights as tall as 6 feet.
The leaves are triangle to ovate shaped and may be 2 to 4 inches wide as well as 3 to 5 inches long.
The alternating leaves are rough to the touch as they have stiff hairs on both the top and bottom surfaces of the structure.
The leaf margin is slightly lobed with a long petiole and three very present veins showing in the leaf.
The cocklebur itself contains two seeds and is very easy to identify in the field.
A half inch to one inch elliptical egg-shaped brown pod covered with many slightly hooked spines to catch on animals as they pass and carry them to other places.
One unique characteristic of the plant is the ability of the seeds to work independently.
One will likely grow during the first year while the other often will set in the ground to sprout at another time of its choosing.
This plant is a very prolific plant.
Mechanical control methods such as grazing the plants at a very early stage of growth or brush hogging before the plant has a chance to go to seed will reduce the population in the field over time but one must be very vigilant and not let this plant get ahead.
For a chemical control, almost all herbicides labeled to control broadleaf plants will work.
Select the chemical based on price and application.
Read the label closely and follow its directions.
The best time to spray is when the plant is 8 to 12 inches tall as there are good leaf areas for the chemical to come in contact with.
Spraying after the plant has flowered is too late as it will still make seed as it dies.
For more information on pasture plant identification, contact a local MU Extension agronomy field specialist.
