HERMITAGE — Curly dock is a broadleaf, single erect upright stocked, perennial springtime plant which can grow as tall as 5 to 6 feet.
It is primarily a weed found in pastures and hayfields as well as along roadsides and fencerows which produces a massive amount of seeds, up to and beyond 40,000 in one season, which may lay dormant in the soil up to 40 years before sprouting.
This plant is very prolific and spreads easily.
Livestock are usually not affected by this plant.
Dock sprouts in the spring by forming a basal rosette of waxy margined leaves and an unbranched stem.
The leaves are dark green, oblong to lanceolate, hairless and it has an alternate leaf pattern as it’s develops into a mature plant.
This plant will develop a strong, large, fleshy, yellow-orange taproot as it begins to grow making it hard to control by digging.
Many types of ruminant animals will consume this plant in the early stages of development.
As the temperatures begin to warm, a single upright stalk will elongate and a large seed head will be produced.
The identifying characteristics such as its leaf pattern, dark reddish-purple color at maturity and seedhead structure makes it an easy plant to identify.
Unchecked it will shade out the more desirable pasture grasses that surround it.
It is most often found around the farm where large round bales have been unrolled and/or fed (as are many unwanted weeds brought to the fields, in lower quality, late cut, weeds seed infested hays).
Controlling curly dock is fairly easy when staying ahead of it.
It is a heavy reseeder and very prolific if not controlled.
Since this is an early pasture weed, mowing to reduce seed production is somewhat effective but remember this is a perennial and it will be back.
Pasturing it early and often, before it gets a chance to get very mature, will also slow the spread of this plant.
But remember this is a perennial plant, so if you want it gone, you will most likely have to kill it with a chemical.
It may be very difficult to mow it in some locations, so spot treating live plants in the early stages of growth is a most effective control method.
Never let it get to seed.
There are several chemicals, like Chaparral, Cimarron Max, Crossbow, Grazon P & D and Tordon 22k, which may be used effectively to control this without hurting common pasture grasses.
Make sure to read and follow all rules and regulations found in the label attached to the container.
Remember, if not controlled it will multiply, compete and often shade out the plants wanted in pastures.
For more information on pasture plant identification, contact the local MU Extension agronomy field specialist.
