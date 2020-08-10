MU Extension will offer a variety of webinar classes in its Horticulture Lunch and Learn series.
Each class takes place from noon to 1 p.m.
The dates and topics are:
- Aug. 27 - Lawn care
- Sept. 10 - Cover crops for vegetable gardens
- Sept. 24 - Native trees for landscapes
- Oct. 8 - Spring flowering bulbs
- Oct. 22 - Winterizing the garden
- Nov. 5 - Garden myths, tips and tricks
The webinar offers classes aimed at seasonal fall gardening topics.
The online classes will be taught by MU Extension specialists on Zoom.
The cost of the series is $50.
Register at extension2.missouri.edu/events/horticulture-lunch-and-learn-zoom-session.
For more information contact Kathi Mecham at mechamk@missouri.edu or (660) 542-1792.
