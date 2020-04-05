HARRISONVILLE — The University of Missouri Extension in Cass County is offering an eight session “Parenting the Second Time Around (PASTA)” webinar series beginning April 20 online via Zoom.
PASTA is a parenting program designed for relative caregivers who are not the biological parents of the children in their care.
PASTA provides grandparents and other kinship caregivers with information, skills and resources designed to enhance their ability to provide effective care for the young relatives they are parenting.
PASTA includes topics such as child development, discipline and guidance, caring for oneself as a caregiver, rebuilding a family, living with teens, legal issues and advocacy.
Continuing education hours are available for foster families.
Participants will register, pay the $40 fee for the class and be emailed a password protected link and handouts every Monday from April 20 through June 8 of a pre-recorded session of the workshop from the instructor.
Participants can watch the link at any time that is convenient to them within a two week time frame, then the link will expire.
These links can be viewed on any computer or smartphone with internet access.
Participants can register by phone with the Cass County Office at (816) 380-8460 or online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/parenting-a-second-time-around-webinars.
Direct any questions to facilitator Kyleigh Sullivan at (660) 619-1355.
Find MU Extension Kyleigh HDFS Specialist on Facebook for updates.
