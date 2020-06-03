MU Extension is hosting the Commercial Fruit Crop Production Webinar series on Mondays and Thursdays from Thursday, June 4, through July.
This webinar offers comprehensive classes aimed to commercial fruit growers.
Classes are divided as being of general or specialized knowledge.
General knowledge classes include: site selection and planting, crop fertility, orchard and berries weed management, basics of integrated pest management, grafting, marketing fruit crops, processing fruit crops: value added products and economics.
Specialized knowledge classes include: strawberries, brambles, blueberries, stone fruit, apples and pears, nut trees, table grapes, wine grapes, specialty tree crops, specialty berries and elderberries.
The cost is $150 for the whole series and $25 for individual classes.
Each class runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Contact Juan Cabrera-Garcia, jcabrera-garcia@missouri.edu or (573) 686-8064, for more information.
Sessions and topics:
- June 4 - Weed Management in Fruit Production
- June 8 - Integrated Pest Management in Fruit Production
- June 11 - Grafting Fruit & Nut Trees
- June 15 - Marketing Fruit Crops
- June 18 - Processing Fruit Crops: Value Added Production
- June 22 - Blackberry & Raspsberry Production
- June 25 - Strawberry Production
- June 29 - Blueberry Production
- July 2 - Peach Production
- July 6 - Apple Production
- July 9 - Nut Tree Production
- July 13 - Table Grape Production
- July 16 - Wine Grape Production
- July 20 - Specialty Fruit Tree Production
- July 23 - Specialty Berry Production
- July 27 - Elderberry Production
- July 30 - Economics of Commercial Fruit Production
