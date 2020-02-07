STOCKTON — Replacement heifer development is a key enterprise to a cattle operation.
“Proper selection as well as reproductive and nutritional management during heifer development leads to heifers being efficient, profitable and retained in the cow herd over a long period of time,” MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis said. "Furthermore, efficient and profitable cows with longevity lead to optimum operation profit potential."
On March 12, MU Extension will work with Joplin Regional Stockyards to host a heifer development workshop at the Centennial Building, Vernon County Fairgrounds, 1488 Ashland St., Nevada, 64772.
Jordan Thomas, MU Extension assistant professor in Animal Science and state beef cattle reproduction specialist, and Eric Bailey, MU Extension assistant professor in Animal Science and state beef cattle nutrition specialist, will lead the workshop discussion.
Discussion topics include:
- How do you select a replacement heifer?
- What are the best options for nutritional management of a replacement heifer?
- How do you manage for heifers to breed back and stay in the herd as cows?
The workshop will begin with dinner sponsored by Joplin Regional Stockyards at 6 p.m.
The event is free to the public.
To attend, register by March 6 by contacting the Vernon County MU Extension Center at (417) 448-2560 or register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/heifer-development-workshop-nevada.
For all other questions, contact Davis at (417) 276-3313 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
