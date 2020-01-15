WARRENSBURG — A Beef Cattle Session focused on forage testing, cattle leasing and market outlook will be held in Warrensburg.
This program is from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Johnson County Extension Office at 135 W. Market St.
The Beef Cattle Session will provide the basics on forage testing hay and utilizing the results, discuss cattle leasing and review the cattle market outlook for 2020.
MU Extension Livestock Specialist David Hoffman and MU Extension Agricultural Business Specialist Katie Neuner will provide the program for the session.
Producers that attend the session will gain knowledge about understanding forage testing and utilizing the results in cattle operation.
In addition, the basics of cattle leasing will be discussed as more producers are exploring this option in their operation.
Finally, the market outlook for beef cattle in 2020 will be reviewed for cattle producers to make a more informed marketing decision for the upcoming year.
University of Missouri Extension sponsors the Beef Cattle Session.
Register for the class before Feb. 7 in order to ensure appropriate handout materials.
Contact your UM Extension – Johnson County Office at (660) 747-3193 or johnsonco@missouri.edu.
