MU Extension announces new State Advisory Committee

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Office of Extension and Engagement has assembled a state advisory committee to support the university’s reach and mission across Missouri.
Holden's Sandra Streit, the Chair of the Johnson County Extension Council, was appointed to this new State Advisory Committee.
The MU Extension and Engagement State Advisory Committee consists of 16 leaders who will share their insights, experience and expertise on issues and program opportunities that will help us improve the lives of Missourians.
“I am excited to announce the formation and membership of this committee,” Marshall Stewart, MU vice chancellor for extension and engagement, said. “Each is committed to helping us in our mission as the University for Missouri, especially around the challenges in economic opportunity, educational access, and health and well-being.”
Staggered appointments ensure representative membership while maintaining continuity.
The committee will meet monthly and provide support in these areas:
- Advisory — provide input to senior leaders to strengthen MU Extension and Engagement and the university.
- Feedback — share statewide insights on issues and challenges that Missourians face.
- Advocacy — strengthen support and partnerships for greater impact throughout Missouri.
- Awareness — serve as spokespersons communicating the value of MU Extension and Engagement, the university and higher education.
- Catalyst — help energize and expand impact and connections.
MU Extension and Engagement State Advisory Committee is made up of eight members representing each of the eight geographic extension regions and eight members representing stakeholders and partners from across the state.
Extension council representatives:
- Streit
- Fay Aubuchon
- Carrie Bergfield
- Valencia Broadus
- Thomas Haines
- Michelle Kleeman
- Jan Koenig
- Chris Wallace
Stakeholder and partner representatives:
- David Baldridge
- M. Ryan Barker
- Brian Crouse
- Stephanie Gooden
- Andrea (Andy) Jackson
- Tim Lowery
- Tim Oetting
- Jauqua Preston Wilkins
