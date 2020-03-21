MU Extension has announced dates and times for its upcoming agriculture and gardening online classes taking place through Zoom.
March 25 at 6 p.m.
- Private Pesticide Applicator Training
- Required training for receiving or renewing a private pesticide applicator license.
April 1 at 6 p.m.
- Pasture Renovation and Management
- Class on repairing, renovating and maintaining a quality forage stand for grazing and hay production.
April 8 at 6 p.m.
- Spring Lawn Management
- Proper management of cool-season grass lawns from the spring through summer.
April 15 at 6 p.m.
- Introduction to Honey Bees and Beekeeping
- This class is for those that just have an interest in bees and those who may interested in becoming beekeepers but want to know more before they dive in.
April 22 at 6 p.m.
- Introduction to Home Brewing Beer
- An introduction to the equipment and processes required for brewing your own beer at home.
April 29 at 6 p.m.
- Garden Soils and Composting
- How to improve your garden soils through composting and other means.
All classes will be offered live, online.
To attend the class, a computer and internet connection is needed.
To register, send an email to Travis Harper at harpertw@missouri.edu.
Specify which classes you would like to attend.
A registration link will emailed to you with instructions on how to get into the class.
For questions, call (660) 885-5556.
These classes will be a combination of live video and powerpoint presentations.
Guests will be able to interact live with the presenter as well.
It is helpful if participants also have a microphone to ask questions.
Participants can also ask questions through the chat feature.
