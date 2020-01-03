MU Extension has announced a conference designed for farmers who want to make more effective use of their computer on their farm, Computers on the Farm, will take place Jan. 17 and 18.
Computers on the Farm is an annual event for all people interested in computer applications on the farm.
Topics are planned for both beginning and advanced users.
Demonstrations and discussion of computer technologies for farm applications are emphasized.
Much of the conference consists of current farm users sharing experiences about computer applications they are using in their operations.
This year's topics include:
- Precision Agriculture Technologies
- Spreadsheets for Budgeting
- Drone Technologies
- "Micro Computers"
- Update on Farm Taxes
- GIS/Mapping/Computer Lab
- PaddockTrac – App for Grazing Management
- All Things Missouri - an online mapping update
The conference will take place at Margaritaville Lake Resort - Lake Of The Ozarks, 494 Tan Tar A Drive, Osage Beach, 65065.
MU Extension encourages attendees to bring their families for the weekend.
There will be a special rate for the indoor waterpark for conference participants and their families.
Call (800) 826-8272 for room reservations – mentioning Computers on the Farm will get attendees a discounted rate.
Registration fees include meals and materials:
- Primary registrant: $135 until Jan. 6; $155 after Jan. 6.
- Additional company/family members: $95 until Jan. 6; $115 after Jan. 6.
For conference details and registration information, go to extension2.missouri.edu/events/computers-on-the-farm-2020 or contact Kent Shannon at (573) 445-9792 or email shannond@missouri.edu.
