The Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture scholarship application for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2020 is now available.
Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked by Feb. 4, 2020.
Applicants must submit an original copy of their application and three additional copies.
These scholarships are possible thanks to the gracious contributions of many individuals and companies.
One $5,000 platinum scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters, one $2,500 supreme scholarship sponsored by Sydenstricker John Deere/Sydenstricker Genetics and 25 $1,500 scholarships sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters are being offered.
Applicants must be high school seniors, be active members of 4-H or FFA and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair.
Selected students must enroll (fall and/or spring semester immediately following graduation from high school) in an accredited community college, college or university in the state of Missouri.
Applicants are not required to pursue a degree in agriculture, but a five point bonus will be given to applicants pursuing a degree in agriculture during the selection process.
Missouri State Fair scholarships are funded through Youth in Agriculture sponsors and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions.
The sponsors and buyers list is available at mostatefair.com/youth-in-agriculture.
A portion of each animal’s sale price is allocated to the scholarship program.
Guesa USA/Dairy Queen of Sedalia, Guesa USA/Steak ‘n Shake of Sedalia, the Missouri State Fair Foundation, Walmart, Casey's General Stores and the Missouri Beef Cattleman Magazine provides additional support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.