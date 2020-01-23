WARRENSBURG — A program to discuss Missouri’s complicated fence laws will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
A satellite meeting will be held at the University of Missouri Johnson County Extension office at 135 W. Market, connecting with other centers across the state electronically to share information.
There is a $25 charge for this meeting that covers the program and materials.
Pre-registration is recommended as space is limited.
“Missouri continues to have a very complicated fence law, in large part due to the fact that two separate laws cover the state depending on the county that your land is in,” MU Extension Agricultural Business Specialist Joe Koenen said.
Koenen will present the program.
“If you own land, you really need to know the law and how it impacts you whether you own livestock or not,” Koenen said. “Furthermore, in 2016 a portion of the law was changed to address livestock liability that affects livestock and non-livestock owners alike.”
Another problem is that both laws are subject to interpretation and can be a little different, depending on the county one is in.
A comparison of both laws will be given at this program.
Koenen has been presenting programs on the fence laws for over 30 years throughout the state, through distance learning techniques.
Landowners need to be aware of what the law is in their county and this meeting will help them better understand their rights and responsibilities.
This program will be done electronically so attendees can see the presentation and also ask questions of the presenter.
It allows Koenen to talk to several folks in a wide area without traveling to each location.
For more information or to register, contact the Johnson County Extension office at (660) 747-3193 or e-mail Stephen Mukembo at mukembos@missouri.edu.
