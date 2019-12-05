JEFFERSON CITY — Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and the leadership team from the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced tour dates for the second ReachMORE Tour.
Launched for the first time in 2017, the ReachMORE Tour will return to connect thedepartment’s decision makers with farmers, ranchers, agribusiness leaders and citizens, directly.
“We want to be sure that when you call the team here at the Missouri Department of Agriculture, you have a face with the name you are calling,” Chinn said. “We lean more on our farmers and ranchers for feedback today than we ever have before. It’s important to us that we reach out to let our producers know who is working for them in Jefferson City and how they can help us serve them better.”
Chinn, Deputy Director Chris Klenklen and leaders of the department’s five divisions tour the state to introduce themselves, visit with constituents, share important updates related to the department’s MORE Strategic Vision and gather feedback on how they can better serve Missouri agriculture.
During the 2019-2020 ReachMORE Tour, the department will be sending representatives to the following meetings:
- Dec. 2, 2019 – Soil & Water Districts Commission Meeting
- Dec. 3, 2019 – MFA Annual Meeting
- Dec. 6, 2019 – Missouri Livestock Symposium
- Dec. 9, 2019 – Missouri Farm Bureau Annual Meeting
- Jan. 11, 2020 – Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show
- Jan. 27, 2020 – Missouri Soybean Association Annual Meeting
- Jan. 29, 2020 – Missouri Corn Growers Association Annual Meeting
- Feb. 11, 2020 – Missouri Pork Expo
- July 9, 2020 – MO-AG Summer Meeting
- Aug. 27, 2020 – Fischer Delta Research Center Field Day
Missouri citizens interested in providing the department feedback online can visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov/surveys to find the 2019-2020 Customer Satisfaction Survey.
To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
