2019 Missouri Century Farms recognized

The Johnson County 2019 Century Farms were recently recognized during the annual awards banquet of the 4-H program.
The Century Farm Program began as a recognition of farms having been operating for more than 100 years during the Centennial Farm Program held in Missouri during the American Revolution Bicentennial Year of 1976.
In that program, 2,850 Missouri farm owners in 105 of Missouri’s 114 counties were recognized as owning a “Centennial Farm."
Interest in the program continued and the program has evolved to continue to recognize this historic achievement.
Today, it is an annual program of MU Extension, and in 2008, the Missouri Farm Bureau joined as a program co-sponsor.
2019 Criteria:
- The same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years or more as of December 2019.
- The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption.
- The present farm shall consist of no less than 40 acres of the original land and shall make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
The 2019 Century Farm Families:
The Thomason Family Farm
Currently owned by Samuel Ray Thomason, Lisbeth J. Thomason, Mark Lee Thomason and Delight Thomason, the farm was originally owned by three brothers Y.P. Thomason, J.D. Thomason and T.L. Thomason.
They acquired the original farm of 640 acres on June 21, 1919, at 1465 S.W. 500th Road, Holden.
Of the original brothers who purchased the farm, Y.P. bought out his brothers, who then sold it to his three sons, Robert, Jesse and Roy.
Robert bought out his siblings.
Robert had a son, Herb, who he passed the original acreage and additional adjacent purchases.
Herb, who is now retired from the day-to-day operations, helps his sons Sam and Mark with the farm, which is a row crop operation.
The Bob and Norma Jean Grainger Farm
Currently owned by Bob and Norma Jean Grainger, the farm was originally owned by George and Rebecca Grainger, Bob’s grandfather.
It was acquired in 1917 as a 77 acre farm in southwest Chilhowee.
The Graingers were not able to attend the event but were recognized as a Century Farm.
Applications for 2020 Century Farms will be available beginning Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.