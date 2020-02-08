In 1976, the Centennial Farm project was initiated in Missouri to award certificates to persons owning farms that had been in the same family for 100 years or more.
A total of 2,850 Missouri farm owners in 105 of Missouri’s 114 counties were recognized as Centennial Farm owners.
Interest in the program continued, so the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and University of Missouri Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the Century Farm program.
This program has been sustained as a yearly event with more than 100 farms recognized each year.
There are 129 Century Farms in Johnson County.
The 2020 application period is open from Saturday, Feb. 1, to May 1.
Applications must be postmarked by May 1.
Late applications cannot be accepted.
The application form and instructions are available at extension2.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms/century-farms-apply.
These guidelines are used for the selection and recognition of Missouri Century Farms:
The same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years or more as of Dec. 31.
The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings and nephews and nieces, including through marriage or adoption.
The present farm shall consist of no less than 40 acres of the original land and shall make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
Applications are available from the MU Extension office and at extensiondata.missouri.edu/Pro/CenturyFarms/Docs/CenturyFarmApplication2020-Fillable.pdf.
A fee of $100 is required to cover processing costs, one certificate, a booklet and one two-sided, 2-foot-by-2-foot metal sign for each approved farm.
The sign includes MU and Missouri Farm Bureau logos.
Send the completed application or order form and a check made payable to University of Missouri-Century Farms for the total amount on your order form to the Johnson County MU Extension office or to University of Missouri-Century Farms, 506 Hitt St., Whitten Hall, Room 4, Columbia, 65211.
Optional attachments can include an account of any special events held on the farm, unusual happenings, significant improvements, identifying landmarks, farm usage over the years, interesting information regarding the founder and any subsequent owner(s) and copies of pictures of special interest with a short description.
Do not send any original or otherwise valuable documents as they cannot be returned.
These materials will be passed on to a local MU Extension office.
They may use these materials at one’s recognition or pass them along to the county historical society.
To order a replacement of the personalized metal sign, visit extension2.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms/century-farms-replacement-sign.
For more information, call 1-800-292-0969 or email a Missouri Century Farms coordinator.
MU Extension, MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and the Farm Bureau jointly sponsor the Missouri Century Farms program.
Local MU Extension Councils help with sponsorship by publicizing the program, collecting and certifying nominations and arranging for local recognition.
The Extension Web Services team coordinates the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.