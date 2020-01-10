STOCKTON — Proper replacement heifer development will be discussed at the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association meeting Jan. 21 in Lamar.
Preregistration ends Jan. 17.
Replacement heifer development is important to a cattle operation.
“Proper management and nutrition during the development stage is key to that heifer being efficient, profitable and being retained in the cow herd over long period of time,” MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis said. "Proper feeding and management of heifers during the development period results in optimum cattle operation efficiency and profit potential."
On Jan. 21, MU Extension will work with the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association in Barton County and Lamar Bank and Trust to hold an educational meeting that will educate cattle producers on proper general and nutritional management of replacement heifers.
MU Extension Assistant Professor in Animal Science Jordan Thomas and Davis will educate producers.
Workshop discussion will center on the topics of:
- How do you select a replacement heifer?
- What are the best options for nutritional management of a replacement heifer?
- How do you manage for heifers to breed back and stay in the herd as cows?
The event will begin with dinner sponsored by Lamar Bank and Trust at 6 p.m. in the Lamar Memorial Hall Basement at 1100 Broadway, Lamar.
The event is free to the public but to attend, register by Jan. 17 by contacting Darrell Kentner at (417) 825-3022 or Davis at the Cedar County MU Extension Center at (417) 276-3313.
For all other questions in addition to contacting Davis at the Cedar County MU Extension Center, contact him by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
