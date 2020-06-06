Pesticides are an essential tool farmers utilize to maximize production of agronomic crops for use as food, fuel, fiber and feed in the United States and throughout the world.
When used correctly, pesticides are relatively safe and the chance of off-target movement is minimal.
Occasionally pesticides can move off the intended site resulting in damage to property, environmental contamination or a hazard to human health.
Nearly all the factors associated with off-target movement are specifically addressed in an individual pesticide’s label.
It is strongly recommended that farmers take the time to thoroughly review the label of the product used prior to each spray event.
Factors addressed on the label include:
- Wind Speed – The most common reason why pesticides end up somewhere other than the intended site is because they are sprayed when wind speed is too high. The recommended wind speed for spraying is usually between 3 and 10 miles per hour although this is specific to each individual chemical and can vary. Producers need to know at what speed the wind is blowing before they spray, as well as the likelihood of wind speed increasing above the maximum limit during their spray event.
- Wind Direction – It is important to know what is located downwind from the spray site. Sensitive areas such as houses, sensitive crops or beehives may be located in the direction of the drift. DriftWatch (mo.driftwatch.org/) is a good place to check for beehives and sensitive crops but may not list all that is present in a given area. It is a good idea for a farmer to get out, look around and talk to their neighbors prior to spraying.
- Temperature Inversion – Applications made when there is little to no wind can sometimes result in more extensive drift than applications made during windier conditions due to temperature inversions. Labels will indicate whether a chemical is prone to temperature inversions or not, but it can be difficult to know exactly when a temperature inversion is occurring. University of Missouri has a website that helps predict when a temperature inversion may be happening: agebb.missouri.edu/weather/realTime/maps/index.php#temp_inversion.
- Boom/Nozzle Height – Labels typically list the maximum boom height, either in distance above the ground or distance above the crop canopy. Sprayers should the boom as low as possible while still maintaining an adequate coverage pattern.
- Droplet Size and Operating Pressures – Finer spray particles are more likely to drift while coarser particles are less. Labels typically list required or recommended nozzle size and/or droplet size for a particular product. However, even if proper nozzle sizes are used, excessively fine spray articles can still occur if operating pressures are too high.
- Temperature and Humidity – Labels will often have very specific restrictions relating to air temperature and relative humidity. In general, higher temperature and lower humidity result in smaller spray particles that are more easily carried by wind.
These are just a few of the factors to consider before going out to spray.
For additional questions regarding these or other issues related to spray drift, contact a county MU Extension Center.
