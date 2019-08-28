FAYETTE — The annual Mid-Missouri Grazing School is scheduled for Sept. 9-10 in Boone County.
"The school teaches producers both the art and science of management-intensive grazing," Heather Conrow, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist in Howard County, said. “The ‘intensive’ in the name refers to management, not the grazing.”
The two-day school will cover pasture management from economics to fencing and watering livestock. In addition to the classroom session, the school has work sessions including pasture walks.
Controlled grazing boosts pounds of livestock gains per acre, causing less forage to be wasted and a higher grass quality.
MU Extension with the Howard County and Boone County soil and water conservation districts will host the school. Classes will be held at the UM Extension Center in Boone County, 1012 N. Highway UU, Columbia, south of Interstate 70 at Exit 121.
Attending a school is needed before securing cost-share funds for a grazing system.
Enrollment is $150 per person or $210 per couple.
Make checks payable to Boone County SWCD, Parkade Center, Suite 213E, 601 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, Missouri, 65203.
For more information or to register, contact Conrow at the MU Extension Center in Howard County at (660) 248-2272 or contact Boone County SWCD at (573) 875-5540 for details.
A downloadable flyer with agenda is available at extension.missouri.edu/howard.
