STOCKTON — “Forage seeding and management now will affect fall, winter and spring cattle grazing,” MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis said.
Forage management and seedings will improve cattle grazing potential through the fall, winter and spring to decrease feed input cost as well as maintain optimum profit potential.
“Stockpile tall fescue now for a cheap cattle grazing forage resource this winter,” Davis said.
August is the time to clip or graze those pastures to three inches in order to prepare to stockpile tall fescue.
Then apply no more than 40 lbs. of nitrogen/acre to the fescue and remove the cattle from the pasture to allow the stockpile to develop.
Davis urges cattle producers to defer grazing the stockpile until January when concentrations of ergovaline, which is toxic to cattle, have likely fallen below the toxic threshold level of 200 ppb.
“Add cover crops to crop ground to improve soil health as well as provide a cheap feed resource for cattle to graze through the winter and spring,” Davis said.
August is the time to begin plans to seed cover crops to crop ground that will be idle this winter.
Consult a local MU Extension agronomy specialist on proper ways to seed and manage these cover crops to provide adequate winter and spring cattle grazing opportunities.
“Efficiently graze these forages through management intensive grazing or strip grazing,” Davis said.
This type of grazing involves using temporary electric wire to allocate forage based on cattle needs.
Davis urges cattle producers to allocate three percent of cattle body weight daily on a forage dry matter basis for grazing.
“Development and efficient grazing of these forage resources reduces nutritional input cost leading to optimum cattle operation profitability,” Davis said.
Cattle grazing to meet their nutritional needs is cheaper than providing supplement or stored forages.
Consult a local MU Extension livestock or agronomy field specialist for more information related to utilizing stockpile tall fescue or cover crops in the fall, winter and spring cattle grazing program.
More information on how to improve cattle grazing potential can be found at extension2.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
