Local youth participate in swine show at Johnson County Youth Fair

JOHNSON COUNTY — Participants completed for ribbons and awards during the swine show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, their 4-H and where they are from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
SWINE
Class - Market Hogs
Ryan Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Herdsmanship Award
Chezney Early, Blue (2), Leeton FFA, Leeton
Lyle Bruns (Roper), Blue (2), Chilhowee FFA, Holden, Champion Market Hog and Reserve Champion Market Hog
Wallace Walker, Blue, Holden FFA, Holden
Jillian Mudd, Blue (2), Leeton FFA, Knob Noster, Champion Intermediate Showmanship
JoDee Mudd, Blue, Leeton FFA, Knob Noster
Brianna Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Herdsmanship Award
Zach Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Herdsmanship Award
Claira Mannering, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Audrey Mannering, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Lylah Smith, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
Kennedy Early, Blue, Leeton FFA, Leeton, Champion Farm Bred & Raised
August Hoeper, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
Cooper Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Champion Senior Showmanship
Kaelyn Counts, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
Aubree Rittman, Blue, Heartland 4-H Club, Knob Noster
Maggie Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
Addison Counts, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Champion Rate of Gain
Kyler Davidson, Blue (2), Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Holden, Champion Junior Showmanship
Conner Davis, Blue, Mineral Creek, Warrensburg
Colten Davis, Blue, Mineral Creek, Warrensburg
Brady Jennings, Blue (2), Blackwater Bobcats, Warrensburg
Savanna Bramwell, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
Class - Breeding Stock
Kyler Davidson, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Holden
Lylah Smith, Blue
Conner Davis, Blue
Kennedy Early, Blue (2), Reserve Champion Gilt
Chezney Early, Blue
Lyle Bruns (Roper), Blue, Champion Gilt
