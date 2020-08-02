JOHNSON COUNTY — Local youth competed for ribbons in the sheep show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, their 4-H and where they are from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
SHEEP
Class - Junior Ram Lamb
Brock Krewson, Blue (2), Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, Champion Crossbred Ram, Reserve Champion Crossbred Ram
Class - Yearling ewes — 1 year and under 2
Brock Krewson, Blue (2), Reserve Champion Ewe Lamb
Class - Junior Ewe Lamb
Brock Krewson, Blue (2), Champion Ewe Lamb
Class - Flock
Brock Krewson, Blue
Class - Market Lamb
Audrey Mannering, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Champion Market Lamb
Claira Mannering, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Reserve Champion Market Lamb
Brock Krewson, Blue (2), Champion Intermediate Showmanship, Champion Rate of Gain
Corbin Brockhaus, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Holden, Champion Junior Showmanship, Reserve Champion Rate of Gain
August Hoeper, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
Cooper Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Champion Senior Showmanship, Champion Farm Bred & Raised
Maggie Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
Avry Dunn, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
Kyla Dunn, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
