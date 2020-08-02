JOHNSON COUNTY — Local youth competed for ribbons in the sheep show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12.

The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, their 4-H and where they are from.

It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.

SHEEP

Class - Junior Ram Lamb

Brock Krewson, Blue (2), Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, Champion Crossbred Ram, Reserve Champion Crossbred Ram

Class - Yearling ewes — 1 year and under 2

Brock Krewson, Blue (2), Reserve Champion Ewe Lamb

Class - Junior Ewe Lamb

Brock Krewson, Blue (2), Champion Ewe Lamb

Class - Flock

Brock Krewson, Blue 

Class - Market Lamb

Audrey Mannering, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Champion Market Lamb

Claira Mannering, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Reserve Champion Market Lamb

Brock Krewson, Blue (2), Champion Intermediate Showmanship, Champion Rate of Gain

Corbin Brockhaus, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Holden, Champion Junior Showmanship, Reserve Champion Rate of Gain

August Hoeper, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview

Cooper Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg, Champion Senior Showmanship, Champion Farm Bred & Raised

Maggie Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg

Avry Dunn, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg

Kyla Dunn, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg

