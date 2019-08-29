Local residents chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Johnson County

The Phoenix family is the 2019 Farm Family. Pictured in the middle row, two sons, Justin (left) and Levi (right); front row, from the left Heather, Jerry, Wyatt and Clayton. Also pictured are dignitaries, back row from the left, Kevin Roberts, chairman, Missouri State Fair Commissioners; Rob Kallenbach, Int. Assoc. dean, Agriculture and Environmental Extension and director, Commercial Ag; Todd Hays, vice president, Missouri Farm Bureau; Blake Naughton, associate vice chancellor for MU Extension and Engagement; Mark Wolfe, director, Missouri State Fair; and Chris Klenklen, deputy director, Missouri Department of Agriculture. Missouri State Fair Queen 2019 Chloe Momphard is pictured seated in the photo.