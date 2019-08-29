Local residents chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Johnson County

Warrensburg — Jerry and Heather Phoenix and the family, Centerview, were among the families honored during the 61st annual Farm Family Day on Aug. 12 at the Missouri State Fair.
The Phoenix family was selected as the Johnson County Farm Family by the University of Missouri Extension in Johnson County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes their sons Justin, Levi, Clayton and Wyatt.
Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or Future Farmers of America.
The Phoenix family operates a small farm in Centerview, which is transitioning to an alfalfa for custom bale farm operation.
Jerry and Heather are long-time Johnson County residents and were very active in Altogether 4-H Club growing up.
Justin, Levi, Wyatt and Clayton are now active in the Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club, where Heather is the club leader and Jerry is a 4-H project leader.
Justin serves as president of the Blackwater Bobcats and vice president of the 4-H Council while also serving as a junior member of the Johnson County Extension Council.
Levi is the vice president of the Blackwater Bobcats and is active with community service.
Wyatt and Clayton are relatively new members of the Blackwater Bobcats, having just completed their second years.
In addition, Jerry owns and operates Phoenix Construction and serves on the West Central Electric Co-op nominating committee.
The family is active in the Johnson County Cowboy Church and assists friends and neighbors in the community with farm work.
The Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair Commissioners, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and MU Extension and Engagement sponsors the annual event.
This year, all 114 Missouri counties, plus the City of St. Louis, participated, honoring nearly 500 people from the 115 farm families.
"The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state," Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe said. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.