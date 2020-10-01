Local 4-H youth selected for 4-H Best of Show Exhibit Award at 2020 Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA — Riley Edmunds of Warrensburg had her “How to Prepare a Dairy Goat For Show” Poster selected as one of fifty exhibits for a Best of Show award in 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair.
Exhibits were selected from seven categories: Healthy Living, Shooting Sports, Plant and Animal Science, Communication and Expressive Arts, Leadership and Personal Development, Environmental Sciences and Natural Resources and Engineering and Technology.
All exhibits in the 4-H Building have received blue ribbons at the local level before being showcased at the Missouri State Fair.
4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System.
For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.
For more information about the University of Missouri Extension 4-H program, contact Kim Hall (field specialist in 4-H Youth Development) at the Johnson County Extension Center at 747-3193.
