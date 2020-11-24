Local 4-H youth earn state dairy goat award at 2020 Missouri State Fair

Three Johnson County 4-H members earned the Outstanding County Dairy Goat award at the 2020 Missouri State Fair.
The award is determined by the number of goats from a particular county with the highest placing animals.
Recipients of the award were Riley Edmunds, daughter of Rocky and Rhonda Edmunds of Warrensburg; Grayci Holcomb, daughter of Tom and Kristen Holcomb; and Marlys Kanneman, daughter of Arthur and Kathrine Kanneman of Warrensburg.
All three youth claimed the Best Senior Doe of their breed award.
In order to show at the State 4-H Dairy Goat Show, youth must participate in a Dairy Goat 4-H project in which they acquire skills in dairy goat production through ownership and care of dairy goats. They develop skills in selection, feeding, management, kidding, training and showing their goats. They may also learn about marketing, processing and consumption of dairy products.
For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.
For more information about the University of Missouri Extension 4-H program, contact Field Specialist in 4-H Youth Development Kim Hall at the Johnson County Extension Center at (660) 747-3193.
