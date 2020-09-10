COLUMBIA — Chezney Early of Leeton placed fifth in the category of Hampshire Gilt in the MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit.
Missouri junior swine exhibitors traveled to jackpot shows throughout the summer competing for points in the MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit.
Points for the circuit could be earned from six of eight shows across Missouri between the months of June and July.
An awards presentation was conducted to conclude the program Aug. 12 at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.
This year, 170 members participated in the program, accumulating points from several shows held across Missouri.
Points could be earned in each of the following breeds for both market barrows and breeding gilts: Berkshire, Chester White, Duroc, Hampshire, Hereford, Poland China, Spotted, Yorkshire, OPB and Crossbred.
Points were also earned for members who participated in one of four Showmanship divisions.
The MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit is designed to provide junior swine exhibitors the opportunity to develop their citizenship, leadership and sportsmanship skills and to reward Missouri youth for their participation and hard work put toward exhibiting swine projects statewide.
For more information, contact the Missouri Pork Association at (573) 445-8375 or visit the MYSPC webpage, mopork.com/youth/mpa-youth-show-pig-circuit/.
