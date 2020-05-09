Whereas many have taken time off from work and learned a new skill or figured out how to do things differently during the stay at home order, farmers have been busy growing food and raising livestock to keep the food chain going.
With the farmers markets opening and new harvests coming in, MU Extension states local farmers need support to keep local economies going.
However, unlike big stores that can install Plexiglas partitions to separate sellers from customers, the temporary structures at farmers markets and the social interactions that take place between the farmers and customers make it nearly impossible to apply the same precautions.
MU Extension provides 10 suggestions that can help people continue to safely support local farmers while keeping each other safe during this pandemic:
- Maintain social distancing. The Center for Disease Control recommends maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals. This still applies during grocery shopping at farmers' stalls. Instead of crowding at one stall, let one person at a time make their selection and purchase. Whenever possible, parents should avoid taking their whole family with them to the market.
- Some people want to touch and feel a product before making a choice. Unfortunately, such actions increase the chances of contamination and spread of germs. By observing and making a selection before picking what to purchase, chances of contamination are reduced. Farmers can also help their customers with their selection instead of letting them touch the produce.
- Use a cloth face mask whenever in public. The CDC recommends wearing a cloth face covering to reduce the spread of infection. The cloth face covering should fit snugly but comfortably around the side of the face. It should not be too tight to be uncomfortable and should allow for easy breathing. The cloth face should be clean and washed regularly. However, it is not advisable to put the cloth face masks on children under 2 years, those with breathing problems or anyone who cannot easily remove it without assistance.
- Avoid eating raw products. Customers are advised to avoid food sampling, especially eating raw products at the farmers market. Some raw products may contain dangerous bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella.
- Those feeling sick should stay home. Sometimes there is the urge to get out and connect with friends at the farmers market. However, it is crucial to be mindful of one's own health and the health of others. Those who do not feel well, have a cold or flu, should stay home. Also, those in the high-risk category, 65 or older, or have an underlying condition, should avoid crowding at the farmers’ markets and send another family member to help with the shopping.
- Make a shopping list. Having a list of the items to buy at the market will help efficiency and minimize the time you spent there. Having a shopping list also helps to speed up the flow of the line and helps to avoid overcrowding at the farmers’ market.
- Using social media to connect with local farmers and shopping online is a great way to stay up to date. Review the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market Facebook page for updates on their COVID-19 precautions, as well as updates from many of the local vendors. By liking and following the local farmers’ Facebook page, you can easily connect with them and often shop online without necessarily going to the market. Also, some local producers provide options to preorder supplies online and may offer to deliver them.
- Washing hands with soap is the best way to stop the spread of germs. The CDC recommends using soap and warm water to wash hands for at least 20 seconds.
- Minimize cash handling. Individuals making purchases at the farmers’ market should use exact change, credit cards or another form of contactless payment when paying for produce. This minimizes physical contact and contamination.
- Rinse produce at home. Even though farmers take extra precautions to ensure that customers receive safe and nutritious produce, there are some factors beyond their control that can lead to contamination. Therefore, it is a good practice to wash fresh fruits and also to rinse the vegetables bought from the farmers’ market before eating.
For more information, visit extension.missouri.edu or contact the Johnson County Extension Center by phone at (660) 747-3193.
