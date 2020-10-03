WARRENSBURG — Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many youth development opportunities offered by 4-H.
The 2020 National 4-H Week will take place Oct. 4-10.
The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by the National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.
4-H believes with so many children struggling to reach their full potential, that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country.
Johnson County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth in the community who are working tirelessly to support each other and their communities.
“We believe youth perspectives are so important and a solution to eliminating the opportunity gap, because young people come with new ideas and new ways of seeing the world,” President and CEO of National 4-H Council Jennifer Sirangelo said.
By encouraging diverse voices and innovative actions, 4-H believes that solutions can be found to address the educational, economic and health issues that have created the opportunity gap.
“4-H gives youth of all ages and backgrounds the chance to thrive by working with caring adults and develop leadership skills,” 4-H Youth Development Specialist for Johnson and Cass counties Kim Hall said. “Missouri 4-H gives youth the opportunity to learn while having fun with friends from across the county, state, nation and even the world.”
Johnson County 4-H youth will be sporting their 4-H clovers on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in support of what 4-H has done for them.
In Johnson County this year, 4-H reached almost 1,500 4-H youth and had over 100 volunteers from the community involved in 4-H.
One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is the 4-H STEM Challenge, formerly known as National Youth Science Day. The theme of this year’s event, which is expected to see hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part throughout October, is Mars Base Camp. Developed by Google and Virginia Cooperative Extension, Mars Base Camp is a collection of activities that teaches kids ages 8-14 STEM skills, including mechanical engineering, physics, computer science and agriculture.
To learn more about getting involved, visit 4-h.org or contact the Johnson County Extension Center at (660) 747-3193 or johnsonco@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.