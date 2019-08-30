COLUMBIA — Missouri junior swine exhibitors traveled to jackpot shows throughout the summer competing for points in the Missouri Pork Association Youth Show Pig Circuit.
Points for the circuit were earned from 19 different shows held across Missouri.
Points could be earned in each of the following breeds for both market barrows and breeding gilts: Berkshire, Chester White, Duroc, Hampshire, Hereford, Poland China, Spotted, Yorkshire, OPB and Crossbred.
Points were also earned for members who participated in one of four showmanship divisions.
Prizes were awarded to the top five finishers in each breed for both market barrows and breeding gilts, and in each showmanship division.
The top 10 were awarded in the crossbred division.
Prizes were also awarded to the top 10 exhibitors in both the overall barrow and overall gilt categories.
An awards presentation was conducted to conclude the program Aug. 7 at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.
More than $18,000 in cash and prizes were awarded to the winners in various categories.
Of the 197 contenders, three students from Leeton and Warrensburg were recognized for their performances.
Chezney Early of Leeton finished second place in Hampshire Gilts, fourth place in Hampshire Barrows and fourth place in Intermediate Showmanship.
Kennedy Early of Leeton finished fifth place in Duroc Barrows.
Porsha Seeley of Warrensburg finished fifth place in Poland China Gilts.
For complete results, visit mopork.com/youth/mpa-youth-show-pig-circuit.
Premium sponsors for this year’s circuit included Heimer Hampshires and Show Stock Outfitters.
Funds were also raised through advertising in the official pocket guide and two benefit auctions.
The MPA Youth Show Pig Circuit is designed to provide junior swine exhibitors the opportunity to develop their citizenship, leadership and sportsmanship skills and to reward Missouri youth for their participation and hard work put toward exhibiting swine projects statewide.
For more information, contact the MPA at (573) 445-8375.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.