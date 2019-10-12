WARRENSBURG — The anticipation is now a reality as National 4-H Week is upon us.
During the week on Monday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 12, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country celebrated everything 4-H.
Johnson County 4-H observed National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people and highlighted the remarkable 4-H youth in the community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Inspire Kids to Do, which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.
The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures kids in every county and parish in the country - from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities - are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life.
“As a 4-H clover kid, I have learned how to be more confident in myself and am able to speak louder in my group,” 4-H member Jaycee, 7, said. “I have always been shy and quiet but I’m getting better. I have been able to lead the 4-H pledge and the American pledge at some of our meetings.”
In addition to general life skills, 4-H members can learn career skills.
“I learned that I enjoy welding a lot,” 4-H member Colt, 9, said. “I learned that following instructions is very important. I learned about safety and working with very hot tools. I learned that it is very important to protect your eyes from the bright light when you are welding.”
Johnson County 4-H youth sported their 4-H clovers on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in support of what 4-H has done for them.
In Johnson County, almost 4,000 4-H youth and about 260 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.
One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is 4-H National Youth Science Day, which sees hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part in the world’s largest youth-led STEM challenge.
The theme for this year’s challenge is Game Changers, which will run throughout October.
Developed by Google and West Virginia University Extension Service, Game Changers will teach kids coding skills through fun exercises including gaming, puzzles and physical activity.
“4-H gives youth of all ages and backgrounds the chance to learn about life skills, work with caring adults and develop leadership,” Kim Hall, 4-H youth development specialist for Johnson and Cass counties, said. “Missouri 4-H gives youth the opportunity to learn while having fun with friends from across the county, state, nation and even the world.”
To learn more about how to get involved, visit 4-h.org/ or for Johnson County specific 4-H information, visit the University of Missouri Extension — 4-H website at extension.missouri.edu/johnson/4h.aspx.
Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club
The group has served in the community by sending a care package to troops overseas.
This was the group’s fourth year adopting a family for Christmas.
The children set up balloons for the Rawhide Mounted Shooters to earn money to support the Christmas family.
The group meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Church of Hope, 580 NW 105 Rd., Centerview.
Chilhowee Indians 4-H Club
In October 2018, the club put on a 4-H horse show and invited other 4-H and FFA club members.
It gave out reserve and high point to the winners for both show and games.
In 2019, the group made and passed out May Day baskets to senior citizens in and around Chilhowee.
Casey and Verna Jenkins drove the members around town in their wagon pulled by their mules.
The group meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Baptist Church in Chilhowee.
Good Neighbors 4-H Club
This year, members started the process of redesigning the landscape at the community building located at the Johnson County Fair Grounds which will continue into next year.
The club had a display at the STEAM fair at Warrensburg Middle School which featured many of the projects 4-H members can participate in such as robotics, beekeeping, chick embryology and cake decorating.
In May, members Rebekah Papasifakis and Marlys Kanneman went to MU to attend State Congress where they learned about the judicial system and got to participate in a mock appeals court hearing.
In June, members participated in contest day. Gabe Rankin gave a demonstrations in screen printing, Avery Crump showed how to make noodles, Gavin Crump showed how to tie a fly for fishing and Riley Edmunds showed how to get a rabbit ready for show.
They all went on to give their demonstrations at the state fair.
The group meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Heartland 4-H Club
This group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the library in Knob Noster.
Mineral Creek 4-H Club
The Mineral Creek 4-H Club welcomes any children from ages 5 to 18 to come join.
4-H offers a variety of projects including welding, foods, shooting sports, livestock, cake decorating, sewing, dogs and horses.
The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month for Clover Kids and 7 p.m. for regular meeting at the Leeton Christian Church.
Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club
The Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club has continued its community partnership with Harmony Gardens. Members visit the residents once a month to play a game or make crafts.
Members have participated in many county-wide events such as the Feed Missouri food drive and the Warrensburg Christmas light parade.
The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at Crest Ridge Elementary School.
Royal Clovers 4-H Club
This year, the Royal Clovers members participated in a variety of projects including archery, country cured hams, foods, arts and crafts, sewing, bacon, photography and clover kids.
Royal Clovers participated in the Food for America Drive in February, winning the honor of being the club that donated the most food per member in the country.
Members also learned about fire safety this year and how important it is to know where the fire exits are and how important it is to have an escape plan to get out of their house.
During the Johnson County Fair, Royal Clovers participated in Farm Time Fun, demonstrations and achievement day.
At the end of the fair, Royal Clovers had the highest percentage of involvement.
Multiple members demonstrated at the State Fair and acted as fair ambassadors.
The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Extension Office at 135 W. Market St. in Warrensburg,
Spirit 4-H Club
This group focuses on military youth and meets at WAFB Youth Center.
For dates/times, contact the Youth Center at (660) 687-5586.
Union Chapel Lions
This year, Union Chapel Lions Club members participated in cattle, horses, rabbits, poultry and wood working.
The group cleaned trash on the roadway in Holden, cleaned the gardens and planted flowers at First Christian Church and had multiple barbeques.
The club is young and growing and welcomes everyone at all of its meetings and activities.
The group meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month (subject to change) at the First Christian Church in Holden.
Warrensburg Adventure Club
This club works the Warrensburg after-school program Adventure Club.
Maple Grove and Martin Warren meet from 5 to 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month.
Ridgeview and Sterling meet from 5 to 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month.
4-H Shooting Sports Program
This was the first full year of the reorganized Johnson County 4-H Shooting Sports Program.
The group consists of 22 members, three instructors and a county coordinator from across Johnson County.
Out of the 22 members, 19 qualified to compete in the county matches.
Eight of those 19 members went on to compete in the different state matches in August and September where each member scored better than they did at the county matches.
Unfortunately, the club lost one of its instructors, Nicole Walker, who had been asked to become an instructor for the state team.
However, the group is getting three new instructors this fall; two in smallbore rifle (who can also instruct in air rifles) and one additional archery instructor.
By spring, the group will also have an instructor for air and smallbore pistol and possibly hunting skills.The club is still in need of more instructors and would welcome anyone who would like to take the training course in the spring and become a member of the team.
