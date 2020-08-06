Johnson County Livestock Committee receives funding from WCE Round Up Foundation program

JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Livestock Committee is the latest community group to receive funding through the West Central Electric Cooperative Round Up Foundation.
“Members of the Round Up board presented a check for $2,050 to assist with building improvements at the Johnson County Fairgrounds,” Foundation President Dennis Knipmeyer said.
Specifically, the project will include fencing in the area between the two barns.
The West Central Electric Round Up Foundation was established in the fall of 2017 with the first funds being collected in September 2018.
Members who chose not to opt out of the program have their bills rounded up each month to the nearest dollar with proceeds benefiting foundation applicants chosen for funding.
For those interested in applying for funding for an organization, applications are available at westcentralelectric.com along with a list of program requirements.
The board meets quarterly to consider applications and award funds.
For more information on the Round Up Program, contact Kim Lewis at (800) 491-3803 or (816) 565-4942.
