Johnson County Livestock Committee receives funding from WCE Round Up Foundation program

West Central Electric Cooperative Round Up Foundation Board members Donna Matthews (left) and Sally Davidson (right) present Pam Callahan, vice president of the Johnson County Livestock Committee and beef chairman, with funds to assist with fencing construction at the fairground barns. 4-H families in back (from left): Johnson County 4-H Youth Specialist Kim Hall; Addison Counts, Kaelyn Counts, Heather Counts and Reece Counts (Mt. Moriah 4-H Club); Leslie Adams, 4-H supporter; Livestock Committee member Brock Krewson and Barie Krewson (Royal Clovers 4-H Club); Maggie Parsons, Miles Parsons, Penny Mayberry, Chase Brockhaus, Melanie Brockhaus, Corbin Brockhaus, Kyler Davidson, Savanna Bramwell, Mack Bramwell, Cindy Hoeper and August Hoeper (Mt. Moriah 4-H Club); and 4-H YPA LaDonna List.