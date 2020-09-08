The Johnson County Junior Livestock Carcass Contest took place the week following the Johnson County Junior Livestock sale.
Animals sold by Johnson County 4–H and FFA members during the sale on July 10 were eligible for the contest.
In the beef carcass evaluation, Grand Champion went to Kaelyn Counts and Reserve Champion to Cooper Parsons.
In the sheep carcass evaluation, Grand Champion went to Maggie Parsons and Reserve Champion went to Brock Krewson.
In the goat carcass evaluation, Grand Champion went to Brock Krewson and Reserve Champion went to Maggie Parsons.
In the hog carcass evaluation, Grand Champion went to August Hoeper and Reserve Champion went to Savanna Bramwell.
The University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all.
