JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Junior Livestock Sale is scheduled to take place live online at 6:30 p.m. July 10.
The online live auction will feature locally raised steers, swine, sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits and locally cured hams.
Register ahead at oldhamauctions.com.
Animal drop-off is July 13.
Heatherington’s in Clinton will be the only choice for animals to go due to the current state of processing facilities.
Contact the Johnson County Extension Office with any questions at (660) 747-3193.
