Johnson County Farm Bureau postpones lunch event Staff Report Mar 20, 2020

WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Farm Bureau has postponed its Bring a Friend Lunch for Wednesday, March 25, at 1103 N. Holden St., Warrensburg.The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
