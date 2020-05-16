The Johnson County Extension Master Gardeners resumed the Hot Line Answer Desk the week of May 11.
At this time, horticulture questions including lawn and garden questions can be emailed to JohnsonCo@missouri.edu.
Provide contact information, state the problem/question and include photos if appropriate to relay the situation.
Questions can also be presented by calling the Extension Office at (660) 747-3193.
Until regular hours are resumed, leave a message for a return call.
The Extension states it is anticipating regular office hours to resume no later than June 1.
The normal office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Extension Master Gardeners provide research-based, unbiased answers to horticulture questions.
They are trained in many topic areas to provide the best answer to the question or concerns.
For those interested in becoming an Extension Master Gardener, contact the Johnson County Extension office at (660) 747-3193 or contact Kathi Mecham, field specialist in horticulture, at mechamk@missouri.edu.
