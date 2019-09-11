SEDALIA — “Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H’ers, Dale Chaney of Warrensburg and Marla Tobin of Warrensburg were inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 17 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
They were among 43 inductees from 35 counties establishing a legacy totaling 1,021 years of service to 4-H.
More than 250 family members and friends attended the 13th annual event.
Marla has worked tirelessly as a Missouri 4-H Foundation Trustee, raising funds, advocating for 4-H members and leading the Foundation through a pivotal transition in leadership. She also volunteers as a project leader and judge in both Johnson and Lafayette County. As a strong proponent of the next generation of 4-H members, she acts as a mentor and encourages participation in numerous opportunities that are available to youth.
A press release about Chaney's induction states he is an important asset to Johnson County 4-H members where he serves as the woodworking project leader.
"His patience and desire to teach has helped numerous kids learn about the woodworking process and create projects for the fair," the press release states. "Dale is a role model for young people and his hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed."
Multiple people associated with 4-H spoke on Chaney's contributions to the program.
"The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame," Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation, said. “These volunteers have played a vital role in helping our youth develop essential life skills that will empower them to become strong leaders in the 21st-century workforce and we are proud to honor their service.”
“There are no words to express our gratitude to the 4-H volunteers who have devoted their time and effort to support our Missouri 4-H program,” Dr. Lupita Fabregas, director of the MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development, said. “Our volunteers, like the ones we celebrate in our 4-H Hall of Fame, have shown us the true meaning of the words devotion, compassion and commitment. Thank you to all of our inductees for your support of Missouri youth. You are contributing to building a better future for the next generation of Missourians.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.