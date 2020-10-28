Johnson County 4-H recognized outstanding 4-H members and volunteers during its annual 4-H Recognition Banquet Oct. 19 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
The following youth were recognized for completion of their Missouri Report Forms: Clover Kid – Carleigh Wilson (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), Elliot Whitehead (Royal Clovers 4-H Club) and Theresa Yates (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Junior Division – 8-year-old first place Red Ribbon to Robert Yates (Good Neighbors 4-H Club): 9-year-old first place Blue Ribbon to Mallory Hall (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), second place Blue Ribbon to Kaelyn Counts (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club); 10-year-old first place Blue Ribbon to Hayden Starbuck (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), second place Blue Ribbon to Cooper Audsley (Royal Clovers 4-H Club); Intermediate Division – first place Blue Ribbon to Addison Counts (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club), second place Blue Ribbon to Brock Krewson (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), third place Blue Ribbon to Ryan Munsterman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); and Senior Division – first place Blue Ribbon to Zachary Munsterman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), second place Blue Ribbon to Brianna Munsterman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), third place Blue Ribbon to Rebekah Papasifakis (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), other Blue Ribbons to Claire Starbuck (Good Neighbors 4-H Club), Marlys Kanneman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club) and Riley Edmunds (Good Neighbors 4-H Club).
The following members will be representing Johnson County at a regional level for advanced awards: Cooper Audsley, Addison Counts, Kaelyn Counts, Riley Edmunds, Marlys Kanneman, Brock Krewson, Zachary Munsterman, Claire Starbuck and Hayden Starbuck.
Other youth were recognized for their volunteer help and leadership with younger 4-H members. The following youth received recognition for serving as a junior leader by helping assist the adult leader with the 4-H project: Riley Edmunds, three years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Marlys Kanneman, three years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Rebekah Papasifakis, three years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Cooper Parsons, three years (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club); Justin Phoenix, three years (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club); Morgan Starbuck, three years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Kasey Johnson-Atkins, one year (Union Chapel Lions 4-H Club); Jenna Moreland, one year (Heartland 4-H Club); and Wyatt Pemberton, one year (Union Chapel Lions 4-H Club).
Another level of leadership older 4-H members can provide is being a teen leader which takes over the primary leadership of a project. The members receiving recognition were Riley Edmunds, two year (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Marlys Kanneman, three years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Rebekah Papasifakis, three years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club) and Morgan Starbuck, three years (Good Neighbors 4-H Club).
Volunteer leaders are the key to the success of the 4-H program and are recognized for reaching milestones in their years of service. Those recognized this year include: Five Years of Service – Cindy Hoeper (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club), Casey Ikerd (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club), Jessica Farmer (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club), Mary Foster (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club), Julie Starbuck (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); 10 Years of Service – Lance Parsons (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club), Ashley Duncan (Livestock Committee); 15 Years of Service – Teresa Monson (Small Animal Committee); 20 Years of Service – Heather Counts (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club); 35 Years of Service – Marte Carter (Livestock Committee); Stan Carter (Small Animal Committee) and 45 Years of Service – Clint Cochran (Livestock Committee).
The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes a volunteer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty for the 4-H program in each of the counties. This year Johnson County selected Kim Feldman. Feldman has been a parent leader in Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H club for 10 years; adult advisor for the Johnson County 4-H Council; worked with Mineral Creek, Royal Clovers and Blackwater Bobcats 4-H clubs; and served as a project leader for photography, clover kids, self-determined, arts and crafts, entomology, soybeans, gardening, country cured hams and bacon.
Two of the premier awards given out each year are the Friend of 4-H and Outstanding 4-H Family. This year Johnson County 4-H recognized Laura Smith of Warrensburg as the Friends of 4-H. Smith has been a long-time supporter of 4-H. She has put in countless hours making sure that the fairgrounds remain open for the 4-H members to use. Smith also follows what the members are doing in 4-H.
Johnson County 4-H selected Travis and Trisha Fleming as this year’s Outstanding 4-H Family. The Fleming family is constantly giving of their times at each Harvesters distribution of food to the local community. They are at fellowship events such as the bonfire and Chili Bingo where club members are encouraged to join the club with their immediate and extended families for an evening of fun and food.
The Danforth “I Dare You” Award recognizes young people who have demonstrated integrity, balanced development and a willingness to assume responsibility. It is intended to provide encouragement to potential young leaders - to dare them to take on even more leadership roles and to reach their full potential. This year’s recipients are Brianna Munsterman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club) and Colleen Keary (Mineral Creek 4-H Club). Munsterman is always helpful, nice and kind when working with 4-H members. She is a good role model for the youth of 4-H to look up to. Munsterman is active in her church, 4-H and school and still has good grades. Keary is a youth leader in the Mineral Creek 4-H club as well as serving on the county council as the Clover Kid Day Camp Vice President. She is also very active in school including color guard member and being a cheerleader.
Brianna Munsterman was awarded the Zachary Parsons Memorial 4-H Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 at the Missouri 4-H Foundation’s annual scholarship and awards banquet and was recognized again at the Johnson County 4-H Recognition Banquet.
Following the awards presentations, Ashley Duncan, representing Kim Hall, University of Missouri Extension 4-H youth specialist, installed the 2021 Johnson County 4-H Officers: President, Rebekah Papasifakis (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Vice President, Marlys Kanneman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Vice President - Carnival, Ryan Munsterman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Vice President - Farm Time Fun, Zachary Munsterman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club) and Cooper Parsons (Mt. Moriah Hustlers 4-H Club); Vice President - Clover Kid Day Camp, Colleen Keary (Mineral Creek 4-H Club); Secretary, Kasey Johnson-Atkins (Union Chapel Lions 4-H Club); Treasurer, Riley Edmunds (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Reporter, Brinlea Rhyne (Good Neighbors 4-H Club); Recreation Leaders Brock Krewson (Royal Clovers 4-H Club), Grayci Holcomb (Blackwater Bobcats 4-H Club); and Adult Advisors, Kathrine Kanneman (Good Neighbors 4-H Club) and Ann Papasifakis (Good Neighbors 4-H Club).
The recognition banquet is made possible through the support of the following donors: the meal is sponsored by Central Missouri Community Credit Union, F&C Bank, Central Bank and Quarry City Savings & Loan. The awards are sponsored by the following donors: Leader and Member pins - West Central Electric Cooperative; Junior Leader, Teen Leader and Senior Awards - FCS Financial; Clover Kid, Junior and Intermediate Awards - CFM Insurance, Inc.; and 4-H Ribbons - Johnson County Farm Bureau.
For more information on becoming a part of Johnson County 4-H, contact the University of Missouri Extension - Johnson County at (660) 747-3193 or visit extension.missouri.edu/johnson/4h.aspx. Extension programs are open to all.
