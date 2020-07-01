WARRENSBURG — Johnson County 4-H members competed for the opportunity to advance to the state level in various events Saturday, June 27, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Among the contests were Public Speaking, Fashion Revue and Demonstrations.
Members in the Public Speaking contest competed for the honor of representing Johnson County 4-H at the State 4-H Public Speaking contest.
Advancing to the state contest in the Prepared Speech Junior Division is Mallory Hall – Royal Clovers.
In the Extemporaneous the Speech Intermediate Division is Brock Krewson – Royal Clovers and Claira Mannering – Good Neighbors; and in the Junior Division is Audrey Mannering – Good Neighbors.
Several local 4-H members were selected to perform their demonstrations at the Missouri State Fair.
Among those selected to represent Johnson County are Mallory Hall – Royal Clovers, Brock Krewson – Royal Clovers, Angel Mukisa – Royal Clovers, Charles Muwanguzi – Royal Clovers, Rebekah Papasifakis – Good Neighbors and Marlys Kanneman – Good Neighbors.
Max Krewson – Clover Kid also presented a demonstration at the county level.
A number of 4-H members competed in the 4-H Fashion Revue contest.
Winners will advance to the State 4-H Fashion Revue on Oct. 10 in Columbia.
The winners in the Junior Division Clothes You Make category are Mallory Hall – Royal Clovers and Angel Mukisa – Royal Clovers.
The winners in the Senior Division Clothes You Buy category are Rebekah Papasifakis – Good Neighbors and Emilee Cohour – Good Neighbors.
Johnson County 4-H was able to give $25 cash prizes to the top exhibitors in each of the areas thanks to a donation from Monsanto via Dale and Luci Smith.
The recipients for this year include: Mallory Hall (3), Brock Krewson (2) and Rebekah Papasifakis (2).
4-H is the Youth Development program of the University of Missouri.
To learn how to join a 4-H club, contact 4-H Youth Specialist Kim Hall at (660) 747-3193.
University of Missouri programs are open to all.
