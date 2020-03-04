The Johnson County 4-H Council will host its annual carnival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 21 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
This annual fundraiser is a joint effort of all of the 4-H clubs in Johnson County lead by the 4-H Council members.
The carnival helps fund all of the county-wide activities for the year, including scholarships for member dues as well as regional, state and national 4-H activities to assist in keeping 4-H involvement affordable for members and their families.
The carnival includes a cake walk, a silent and live auction, a raffle and food.
Each club hosts a game and/or activity for all ages which makes up the carnival event.
Game tickets are five for $1.
For additional information on the event or to contribute an auction item, contact the Extension office at (660) 747-3193.
