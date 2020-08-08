Ham show takes place at Johnson County Youth Fair

JOHNSON COUNTY — Local youth participated in the ham show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12 for the opportunity to take home ribbons.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, their 4-H and where they are from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
Class - COUNTRY CURED HAM
Tori Schmidt, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Ryan Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Brianna Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Lylah Smith, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
Adalynn Shippy, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
Breanna Shippy, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
Jackson Hoppenthaler, Blue, Royal Clovers, Centerview
Cooper Audsley, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
Paige Keith, Blue, Knob Noster FFA, Knob Noster, Champion Ham
Drake Owens, Blue, Knob Noster FFA, Knob Noster
McKinley Leibold, Blue, Knob Noster FFA, Knob Noster
Stephen Yates, Blue, Good Neighbors, Centerview
Macie Hill, Blue, Warrensburg FFA, Warrensburg, Reserve Champion Ham
Riley Dunn, Blue, Warrensburg FFA, Warrensburg
Sierra Pigman, Blue, Warrensburg FFA, Warrensburg
