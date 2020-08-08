Ham show takes place at Johnson County Youth Fair

Macie Hill participates in the ham show at the Johnson County Youth Fair.

 Submitted Photo

JOHNSON COUNTY — Local youth participated in the ham show at the Johnson County Youth Fair July 8 - 12 for the opportunity to take home ribbons.

The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, their 4-H and where they are from.

It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.

Class - COUNTRY CURED HAM

Tori Schmidt, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

Ryan Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

Brianna Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

Lylah Smith, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg

Adalynn Shippy, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview

Breanna Shippy, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview

Jackson Hoppenthaler, Blue, Royal Clovers, Centerview

Cooper Audsley, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg

Paige Keith, Blue, Knob Noster FFA, Knob Noster, Champion Ham

Drake Owens, Blue, Knob Noster FFA, Knob Noster

McKinley Leibold, Blue, Knob Noster FFA, Knob Noster

Stephen Yates, Blue, Good Neighbors, Centerview

Macie Hill, Blue, Warrensburg FFA, Warrensburg, Reserve Champion Ham

Riley Dunn, Blue, Warrensburg FFA, Warrensburg

Sierra Pigman, Blue, Warrensburg FFA, Warrensburg

